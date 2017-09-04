Azerbaijan-European Union trade turnover shrinks 30%

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the European Union declined by 30% and made $3 789 524 thsd in January-July.

Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

In reporting period, the export fell by 31% and made $ 2 839 402 thsd; import reduced by 29% and made $ 950 122 thsd. Thus, positive balance of the trade turnover declined by 31% compared to corresponding period in 2016 and made $ 1 889 281 thsd in first 7 months of 2017.

According to report, 46% export and 22% import in Azerbaijan accounted for the EU member countries.