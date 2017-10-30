Azerbaijan-EU trade turnover declines

© Report

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, Azerbaijan carried out trade operations worth $ 5 030 814.4 thsd with the European Union (EU) countries.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), 27.4% decline was observed in trade turnover.

During this period, the volume of export operations decreased by 28.92% annually to $ 3,727,356.3 thsd, while imports decreased by 22.62% to $ 1,303,458 thousand. As a result, balance of foreign trade turnover with the EU decreased by 31.9% to $ 2,423,898.2 thsd. Thus, 45.77% of total exports across the country and 21.1% of imports were covered by operations with the EU countries.

Notably, in first nine months of this year Italy remained as main trade partner of Azerbaijan.