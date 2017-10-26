Azerbaijan establishes Association of Entrepreneurial Women

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Association of Entrepreneurial Women has been established in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the association was established with the support of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Sahib Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Economy opening the event in Baku held on this occasion, spoke about the reforms and economic policy conducted in Azerbaijan.

Then, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic, Mammad Musayev and Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Micro-financing Association, Zhala Hajiyeva made speeches.

In the end, establishment of the Association of Entrepreneurial Women was considered. Within the framework of the creation of the association, information was given about charter of the new organization, also, number of Management Board members and composition were formed. Chair of "Baku Textile Factory" LLC, Sakina Babayeva was elected Chair of the Management Board.