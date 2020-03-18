​Azerbaijan doubles car import this year

In January-February 2020, Azerbaijan imported 11,547 cars worth $122.893 million, an increase of 2.2-fold, or 6,378 units from the previous year, the State Customs Committee (SCC) told Report.

According to the Committee, the number of cars with a seating capacity of ten or more seats doubled or rose 27 or 72.97% to 64 ($7.368 million), and passenger cars and other motor vehicles a 2.3-fold growth (6,010 cars) to 10,717 ($99.413 million). Meanwhile, vehicles for cargo transportation grew by 86.7% or 344 cars to 741 ($10.547 million), and exclusive use vehicles dropped by 10.7% or three units to 25 ($5.564 million).