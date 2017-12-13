Azerbaijan doubles car import in January-November

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November, import of vehicles into Azerbaijan grew by 5.008 or 2.04-fold in comparison with the same period in 2016.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), however, 4.820 vehicles were imported into Azerbaijan in the first 11 months of 2016, this figure makes 9.828 this year.

According to information, 169 vehicles or 1.72% of motor vehicles imported into the country were motor vehicles for transport of 10 persons or more, including the driver, 8.527 or 87.27% vehicles and other motor vehicles for passenger transportation, 1.014 or 10.32% motor vehicles for cargo transportation, 68 or 0.69% were special purpose motor vehicles.

Compared to the first 11 months of 2016, number of motor vehicles for transport of 10 persons or more, including the driver, increased by 89 vehicles or 2.11-fold, number of vehicles and other motor vehicles mainly for passenger transportation by 2.03-fold or 4.333, number of motor vehicles for cargo transportation by 551 or 2.19-fold. However, number of special purpose motor vehicles decreased by 15 vehicles or 18.07%.