​Azerbaijan-China trade turnover shrinks 22%

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China amounted to $423,876 in January-March 2020, down $120,606 or 22.15% from the previous year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

The proportion of the trade turnover between the two countries was 6.19% of total foreign trade.

In the first quarter, export from Azerbaijan to China stood at $70,869, which is $201,922 or 3.85-fold less than the figures for 2019.

Import from China increased by $81,316 or 29.93% to $353,077.

The share of exports to China in total export is 1.68%, while the share of imports from China is 13.39%.