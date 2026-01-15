Azerbaijan boosts carnation imports in January–October 2025

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 2.72 million carnations worth $188,000, according to data from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan., this represents a 63% increase in value and a 72% rise in volume compared to the same period of 2024, Report informs.

During the specified period, Azerbaijan imported 2.46 million carnations from Türkiye worth $146,500, up 76% in value and 68% in quantity year on year. Imports from China amounted to 214,000 carnations worth $22,820, while no supplies were recorded from China in the previous year.

Carnation imports from Colombia totaled 22,120 units worth $10,140, reflecting a 13% decrease in value and a 4% drop in volume. Supplies from Ecuador fell sharply to 15,150 units worth $4,120, down 73% in value and 78% in quantity. Imports from the Netherlands reached 2,440 carnations worth $2,440, marking a 37% increase in value despite a 24% decline in volume.

Last year also marked the first time in the past 14 years that Azerbaijan imported carnations from Ethiopia, with deliveries totaling 820 units worth $620.