​AZEBI and EU-Georgia Business Council to carry out joint projects

The Azerbaijani Business Association in Georgia (AZEBI) and EU-Georgia Business Council have inked a memorandum of cooperation.

According to Report’s local bureau, the document was signed by Chairman of the Board of AZEBI Nariman Gurbanov and Secretary-General of the EU-Georgia Business Council Zviad Chumburidze.

The memorandum provides for the support of the Azerbaijan-Georgia economic cooperation. Moreover, it envisages the arrangement of joint projects, events, meetings, and seminars with the participation of the two business associations.