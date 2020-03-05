​AZEBI and EU-Georgia Business Council to carry out joint projects

The Azerbaijani Business Association in Georgia (AZEBI) and EU-Georgia Business Council have inked a memorandum of cooperation.
According to Report’s local bureau, the document was signed by Chairman of the Board of AZEBI Nariman Gurbanov and Secretary-General of the EU-Georgia Business Council Zviad Chumburidze.
The memorandum provides for the support of the Azerbaijan-Georgia economic cooperation. Moreover, it envisages the arrangement of joint projects, events, meetings, and seminars with the participation of the two business associations.