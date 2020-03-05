 Top

AZEBI and EU-Georgia Business Council to carry out joint projects

​AZEBI and EU-Georgia Business Council to carry out joint projects

© Report

The Azerbaijani Business Association in Georgia (AZEBI) and EU-Georgia Business Council have inked a memorandum of cooperation.

According to Report’s local bureau, the document was signed by Chairman of the Board of AZEBI Nariman Gurbanov and Secretary-General of the EU-Georgia Business Council Zviad Chumburidze.

The memorandum provides for the support of the Azerbaijan-Georgia economic cooperation. Moreover, it envisages the arrangement of joint projects, events, meetings, and seminars with the participation of the two business associations.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!