​Apple to start opening stores in some US states

Apple plans to reopen stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska this week, Report informs, citing Telecompaper.

With the coronavirus still in mind, the stores will have temperature checks and only allow in a limited number of people at a time. Most Apple stores outside of China have been closed since March. A few locations reopened over the past few weeks in South Korea, Australia, and Germany.

Apple has only six stores in the four US states and did not confirm if all would open all of them up. The company has a total of 510 stores worldwide, including 271 in the US.