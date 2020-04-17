Anar Alizade responds to slanderous attack

Azerbaijani businessman and entrepreneur, owner and founder of "Union Grand Energy PTE" Ltd Anar Alizade issued a statement on some recently published defamatory publications.

Report informs, the statement reads:

"Dear Readers,

I hope you are well and safe in such difficult times. Like many of you I’m locked down with my family since 14 March without a possibility to travel to my home country.

Despite the fact that the world is seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and billions are locked down and some have lost their beloved ones, there are some forces that are trying to use defamatory news in such challenging times with their own agenda behind such actions. Of course, we can guess who is standing behind such actions.

For the last couple of days some media sources published fake news about me stating that I was on the board of a private jet which despite the lockdown restrictions travelled from London to the South of France for some leisure and entertainment. Others claim that I faced criminal charges and got arrested, whereas I’m not in Europe since 14 March 2020. Since that time, my family and I have strictly adhered to the requirements of the quarantine regime in the country where I am currently located and working from home.

Although the international media does not refer to any Azerbaijanis and my name in particular, some media sources are speculating about this and using my name to undermine my reputation.

My lawyer has already started communication with those media sources, and I am keen to undertake all necessary legal actions to protect my reputation. Letter by my lawyers is attached for your kind attention. As it concerns to the past groundless accusations against me I think that I have answered them many times and this is clearly reflected in the following resource:

www.azerbaijananonymousexplained.com

Stay safe and with best wishes"