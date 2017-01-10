Azerbaijani joint stock company makes major changes

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ On February 23, at 11:00 am Baku time, "Hədiyyələr" OJSC shareholders will hold next general meeting.

Report informs citing the official media.

According to information, the meeting will be held in A.Salamzade Street, 31, Nasimi district, Baku. The agenda of the meeting includes hearing report of the company's executive bodies on results of 2016 year and balance confirmation as well as approval of its charter in a new edition, approval of regulations on general meeting of the company, the Supervisory Board (SB), director and inspector, election of the SB and its chairman, appointment of the inspector, determination of rules for granting dividends.

Notably, "Hədiyyələr" OJSC was established in 1997. Its authorized capital is 564 004 AZN.