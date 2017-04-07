AmCham organized the first ever in Azerbaijan CSR Implementing Partners night

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (“AmCham Azerbaijan”) organized the first ever in Azerbaijan CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Implementing Partners Night, where business circles and non-profit organizations came together.

Report informs, one of the main purposes of the event was to create platform for businesses and non-profits to discuss opportunities for implementation of various CSR related projects and be “partners-in-mission” in a time of crisis - budget cut. Another goal of the event was discussion of various joint projects to synergy efforts for the future development of the country.

Ms. Natavan Mammadova, the Executive Director of AmCham Azerbaijan welcomed the guests and noted that this event is a great platform for companies and businesses to come together with implementing partners and civil society and discuss new opportunities, create outstanding projects for sustainable development of the society. She also noted significance of establishment of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development in Azerbaijan last year, which aims to focus on the definition of national priorities till 2030. In order to contribute for working out national priorities in accordance with global targets, AmCham Azerbaijan through its CSR Committee also aims to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the current situation in the country, as well as to increase dialogue and cooperation between different structures, private and non-governmental organisations for the development of this sector.

Later, Ms. Mammadova passed the floor to Ms. Aynur Piriyeva, Chairperson of AmCham CSR Committee. She welcomed everybody and gave brief information about the CSR Committee and its activities. Ms. Piriyeva introduced Ms. Ayten Eynalova from "Birge ve Saglam” Association, who also exhibited a special table with dolls which were prepared by parents and children with autism syndrome.

Moreover, Ms. Piriyeva invited Mr. Orkhan Rajabov, Deputy Chairman of the CSR Committee, who delivered presentation and gave background information on CSR Excellence Award in 2014 and 2015, projects and jury.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is a leading private, non-profit business association supporting and promoting the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan. Established in 1996, AmCham is composed of over 250 Regular and Associate Member Companies active in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy. AmCham Azerbaijan represents nearly 80% of all foreign investment, as well as a significant portion of local investment, in Azerbaijan.