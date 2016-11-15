AmCham in Azerbaijan prepared next edition of White Paper

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) has prepared 6th edition of the document (White Paper) called “Observations and recommendations for improving Azerbaijan's business climate”.

Report informs, the document is being prepared and presented to Azerbaijan government biannually in the aim of supporting various fields of Azerbaijan economy.

It is noteworthy that AmCham members had a meeting with the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Mr. Ilham Aliyev on April 12. Preparation of White Paper was noted within the meeting and now AmCham has already presented White Paper to the country leader.

The White Paper reflects collective view of AmCham members on changes ensuring strength of business environment and ultimately, the country. This document consists of two parts - “Overview” part which is very significant, as of its content covering the most influential issues for Azerbaijan and “Second” part which involves recommendations on more specific issues in detail. The recommendations reflected in this document presented in previous years to President by AmCham were added to political programs of the government and some of the recommendations resulted in corresponding amendments in law which has positively aspired business environment in Azerbaijan.

“It’s important to inform the government about vision of private sector and changes in business environment. Taking this into account, the publication of White Paper this year covered positive measures taken by government to strengthen various sectors of economy, and issues to be solved in different fields to develop the business environment in taxes, customs work, finance and insurance, information technologies, labor and migration issues, tourism and law court. Furthermore, we think that business community is of a great importance in implementation of economic reforms and founding healthy business environment. Considering these factors, we have addressed some recommendations to Azerbaijan business community for the first time within White Paper”, - noted Natavan Mammadova, Executive Director of AmCham in Azerbaijan.

All the recommendations provided by AmCham are focused on making activities of different institutions more transparent, increasing the level of services provided to population, and ultimately, making Azerbaijan more powerful country in the region. AmCham will continue to organize its further activity in above-mentioned fields and to support Azerbaijan government in the settlement of important issues.

AmCham has been working in Azerbaijan since 1996 and currently consists of 270 companies representing more than 80% of foreign investments in the country and currently serving as a bridge between the Government and private sector and having continuous constructive and results oriented dialogue with relevant government bodies, Chamber promotes the business interests of the member companies, contributes to the improvement of the business climate in Azerbaijan.