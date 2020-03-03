Ambassador: We want to see Georgian companies in Azerbaijan

The Caspian European Club has organized a regular CEO Brunch Baku. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Azerbaijan Republic Mr. Zurab Pataradze and the mayor of Batumi city Lasha Komakhidze attended the event as honorable guests, Report informs citing the Caspian European Club.

The Georgian ambassador welcomed the participants and spoke about numerous joint projects implemented by Georgia and Azerbaijan.

“We are very pleased that it is Azerbaijan, which acts as a major investor in Georgia. There are very many Azerbaijani companies operating in Georgia, and we would like Georgian companies to be also represented on the Azerbaijani market,” he said.

Speaking about Batumi, the Ambassador noted very attractive conditions aimed at tourism development in Ajara. The Ambassador also emphasized historical ties between Baku and Batumi and reminded the CEO Brunch Baku participants that the first oil produced by the Nobel brothers had been transported via Batumi port.

The mayor of Batumi held a detailed presentation on the topic of investment opportunities and spoke about a new development strategy of Batumi. Event participants were informed about opportunities for winter tourism in Ajara, which makes Batumi a year-round resort. It was noted that this is the first ski resort in the region, built on the basis of the general layout, which lets tourists take a full dip into the holiday atmosphere without any concern over an imperfect infrastructure.

“At CEO Brunch Baku, top managers and representatives of the member companies of the Caspian European Club had an opportunity to ask questions of concern and discuss possibilities for implementing business projects in Georgia, including Batumi. After CEO Brunch Baku was over, the companies had an opportunity to associate with the mayor of Batumi in the bilateral format,” Chief Executive (CEO) of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said.

The CEO Brunch format lets companies communicate with one another in an informal setting and establish much closer contact with partners. In addition to Baku, CEO Brunch is held monthly in Tbilisi and Almaty.

Bringing together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries, the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002. The head office of the Caspian European Club is in Baku (Azerbaijan). The Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and also authorized representatives in the USA, Germany, Poland, Czechia, Uzbekistan, and Latvia.