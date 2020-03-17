​Airbus shuts down plants in Spain, France

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, aircraft manufacturers are taking extreme measures in the form of plant closures to halt the further expansion of the outbreak.

In this light, one of the biggest airspace corporations, Airbus, has decided to temporarily pause production and assembly activities at its French and Spanish sites across the company in the next four days, Report informs.

“This is meant to allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing,”.

“We are doing our utmost to support our employees who are affected by schools and child care closures by providing them with a maximum of flexibility,” the company said. “This includes enabling home office where possible, while at the same time ensuring business continuity at Airbus to meet customer commitments and complying with national regulations.”

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Spain exceeded 11,000, and about 2,000 cases have been recorded over the past day. As many as 491 people died from COVID-19 in Spain. Among European countries, Spain ranks second in terms of the spread of the virus, after Italy, where 2,158 people have already died. In France, 6,633 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded to date, and 148 patients have died.