Top

AccessBank announces new loan campaign

AccessBank announces new loan campaign

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The children’s imaginations start from a blackboard. Do you remember the white dust of chalk on your hand? Have you written "2x2" on the board? Each of us started a long way named a life with these dreams. The dreams change but the hero remains unchanged. And the hero is our teacher!

Taking loan from AccessBank by teachers became as easy as 2x2! Thus, on the occasion of October 5 – the Teachers’ Day AccessBank starts cash loan campaign named "2x2". Benefiting this company lasting from October 1 to 12 the teachers may take loans in amount of up to AZN 20,000 wıthout a guarantor with annual interest rate of 22%.

Dear teachers, it is not a dream but a reality! You are worthy of the best!

The detailed information is avaliable in the bank’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as Call Center on 151.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!