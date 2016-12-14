5 more foreign companies leave Azerbaijani market

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ 5 more foreign companies and representative offices in Azerbaijan have been cancelled.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, one of them is "Merton Investment Holding Ltd". Creditors can express their demand in Baku, Khatai district, Yusif Safarov Street, 1.

The second company is "Commonwealth Oil and Gas Company Ltd". Creditors can express their demand in Baku, Sabail district, Asef Zeynalli Street 14.

The third is "ACC Distribution UAB". Creditors can express their demand in Baku, Yasamal district, Mahammad Khiyabani Street, 8.

The fourth is "NTD Services LLP". Creditors can express their demand in Baku, Nasimi district, Javad Khan Street, 62, apt 28.

And the fifth company is "Key Mühendislik Proje Taahhüt ve Limited". Creditors can express their demand in Baku, Nizami region, Gara Garayev Street, 1/46.

Creditors have two months to express their demand.