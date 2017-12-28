Zeynab Khanlarova celebrates the 81st anniversary

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Zeynab Khanlarova, famous Azerbaijani singer, People's Artist, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament marks her birth date.

Report informs, prominent singer celebrates today her the 81st anniversary.

Zeynab Khanlarova was born in Baku in 1936. She graduated from Baku Pedagogical School named after M.A. Sabir in 1956 and Baku Musical School named after A. Zeynalli in 1961.

She started activity as a soloist at the Opera and Ballet Theater in 1961. Khanlarova is also author of several songs. The singer gave concerts in many countries around the world.

Khanlarova is a member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan for many years.

She was awarded People's Artist of Azerbaijan in 1975.

Zeynab Khanlarova also conferred with "Glory" and "Heydar Aliyev" orders.