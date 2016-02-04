'YUG' Theatre starts operation in a new place

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Valiyev held meeting at Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater with participation of staff of 'YUG' State Theater and officials of Puppet Theater.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry.

According to the information, in accordance with order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated 11.11.2015, No. 358, construction of road has been launched along M.A.Aliyev street (right and left) and M.F.Akhundov side-street, located in the territory, where land and real estate has been purchased for state needs, in order to construct roads and other communication lines of state importance. As building of Azerbaijan State 'YUG' Theatre locates in the territory of road junction, it has entered into the list of buildings to be demolished. In this regard, staff of the theater has been moved to the building of Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater on February 1, 2016. Management of Puppet Theater has created all necessary condition for activity of 'YUG' Theater professionally and in full force. Spectacles will be performed on main and small stage of Puppet Theater.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister A.Valiyev explained essence of the issue to the staff, answered actual questions of the staff, concerning them on further activity of the theater.

Preparation of stages and all issues arising during operation process have been discussed during the meeting. The staff expressed its gratitude to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for explanation. 'YUG' Theater will present its spectacles to theater lovers soon.