Youthvision 2017 participants arrive in Baku

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The participants and jury of Youthvision 2017 International Song Contest are already in Baku.

Report was told in the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Notably, initiator of Youthvision 2017 II international song contest is Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union.

The main purpose of the competition is to realize the potential of cultural and creative and talented young people, and the creation of the necessary conditions among them for the exchange of international experience.

For online registration and upload of information about the contest the website youthvision.az was created in 2016.

The competition is held among young people aged 14-35.

The total prize fund of the contest is $ 6,000.