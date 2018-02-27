Works of greatest impressionists will be auctioned in London

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Christie's auction house in London will auction the works of the famous impressionists of the XX century today.

Report informs, according to the Christie's website, paintings of a number of private collections, the work of Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Wassily Kandinsky, Oskar Kokoschka, Edvard Munch and others will be exhibited for sale.

The main top lots of the evening are the canvas of André Derain London Bridge, Wassily Kandinsky Sketch for Akhtyrka and other pieces of artwork.