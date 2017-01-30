Winners of Screen Actors Guild Award announced

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Screen Actors Guild Award jury announced the winners in all categories.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, Denzel Washington has been named best actor at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

He won the award for his role in "Fences". The Producers Guild of America has named “La La Land” the best film of 2016 at the Producers Guild Awards, the most reliable of the guild awards when it comes to predicting the Oscar Best Picture winner.

The winner of the award for Best Supporting Actor became Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight") and Supporting Actress - Viola Davis ("Fences").

"Hidden figures" won the nomination "Best cast".