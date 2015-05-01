Famous German music conductor gives master classes

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 9, Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" opera will be performed at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre. Report informs referring to the statement of the press service of the Opera and Ballet Theatre.

"La Traviata" is one of the most popular and well-loved performances in theater's repertoire. The theater's management invited well-known artisans for playing main roles in order to raise the artistic level of performance. A famous German music conductor, Immling Opera Festival artistic director and chief conductor, Cornelia von Kerssenbroku was invited to manage the performance. Along with conducting the performance, he will give master classes to leading soloists and chorus artisans of the theatre.

A young vocalist, honored artist, the winner of the Presidential reward, Afag Abbasova will play the role of Violetta, while honored artist Farid Aliyev will sing the role of Alfred. A leading soloist of the Ukrainian National Opera, Honored Artist of Ukraine, laureate of international contests of vocalists, Dmitry Grishin was invited to play the role of Jerman.