US actor and singer David Cassidy dies

Report informs, BBC quotes the actor's family.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long," a family statement said.

He was admitted to hospital last week after suffering multiple organ failure.

He was known for his role as Keith Partridge, the son of Shirley Partridge (played by his stepmother (Shirley Jones), in the 1970s musical-sitcomThe Partridge Family, which led to his becoming one of popular culture's teen idols and pop singers of the 1970s. He later had a career in both acting and music.

On February 20, 2017, Cassidy announced that he was living with non-Alzheimer's dementia, the condition that his mother suffered from at the end of her life.

On November 18, 2017, it was announced that Cassidy had been hospitalized suffering from liver and kidney failure, and was critically ill in a medically induced coma. He was out of the coma two days later, but remained in critical but stable condition, with doctors hoping to keep him stable until a liver became available for transplant.

Cassidy died on November 21, 2017, aged 67.