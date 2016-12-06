Under one Sun documentary shot with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Under one Sun documentary film that was shot by Baku Media Center in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been presented.

Report informs referring to AZERTAC, project manager, chief producer of the documentary Arzu Aliyeva attended the launch ceremony at Nizami Cinema Center.

Participants of the event first viewed a photo exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan`s national and ethnic diversity.

Shot as part of a series of events under the Year of Multiculturalism, the documentary provides an insight into life, culture, traditions of ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan.

The film was shot in a number of districts of Azerbaijan, including 54 villages and settlements. The film crew interviewed 134 representatives of 17 ethnic groups. The crew also took photographs of 3850 must see places and 2625 representatives of different ethnic groups.

The film was presented in Cannes during the days of Azerbaijani culture this July, provoking great interest of visitors.

The film will be translated into several languages and screened in different countries.

Speakers thanked president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva who initiated the project, which is a vital contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijan around the world.

Then the film was screened.