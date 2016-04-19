Ukrainian and Georgian singers will perform at Theatre of Opera and Ballet

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Opera of famous Italian composer Ruggiero Leoncavallo "Pagliacci." will be screened on April 23, at the State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

Report was told in the press service of the theater.

The leading soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine, International Competitions laureate Honored Artist of Ukraine Ekaterina Strashenko was invited from Ukraine in order to fulfill one of the main parties - the Party of Nedda.

The soloist of Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Paliashvili, People's Artist of Georgia, State Prize Laureate, Professor Teimuraz Gugushvili will take the role of Canio .

At the same time, national actors of Azerbaijan Jahangir Gurbanov (Silvio), Anton Fershtandt (Tonio) and soloist Aliahmed Ibragimov (Harlequin) involved in the performance.

Music Director and Conductor of the production is People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Yalchin Adigozalov.