    Two groups to perform at Trump's inauguration ceremony named

    The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and The Radio City Rockettes will take the stage on January 20

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Names of two groups that will take the stage during the inauguration of the newly elected US president Donald Trump announced. 

    Report informs citing the BBC, choral group "The Mormon Tabernacle Choir" and dance group "The Radio City Rockettes" will take the stage on January 20.

    Notably, Elton John and Celine Dion refused to perform at the inauguration. 

    D. Trump said some time ago that world's most famous people wanted a ticket to attend the ceremony.

