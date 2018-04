Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish-made Ayla film has been nominated for the Oscar award.

Report informs citing Turkish media, the film was selected among 13 others.

The film's director is Can Ulkay.

The film stars Çetin Tekindor, Ismail Hacıoğlu and Lee Kyung-Jin and deals with a dramatic story during the Korean War.