Turkey's Reyhan awarded best director in Russia

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish director Fikret Reyhan was awarded best director at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the award was presented for Yellow Heat (Sarı Sıcak).

The director said the prize was unexpected for them: "The award was a surprise for us. I am very happy to be awarded this prize after the Istanbul Film Festival".

Yuan shang (Crested Ibis) by Chinese director Qiao Liang was awarded the top prize, the Golden St George, at the Moscow International Film Festival.

The Special Jury Prize to Meshok bez dna (The Bottomless Bag) by Russian director Rustam Khamdamov.