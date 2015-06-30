Turkish and Azerbaijani musicians develop joint project

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ "In the coming days, the Composers Union of Azerbaijan and the Turkish Association of Composers will present a joint project to the music community. 6 composers and 6 poets from both sides will take part in the project." Report informs, the chairperson of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Artist for Peace, Firangiz Alizade said.

According to the greatest music project, six Azerbaijani composers will compose a song to six Turkish poets' poems while Turkish composers will compose a song to Azerbaijani poets' poems: "The presentation will be held in both countries."

Firangiz Alizade said that the names of poets and composers that will participate in the project, are not known yet and also noted the importance of the implementation of such joint projects and events for both countries' music.