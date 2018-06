Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tofig Ismayilov, a prominent figure of the Azerbaijani film industry, a great film director has died.

Report was told in the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ismayilov passed away after a long illness.

He directed such films as "I am making up a song", "Muslim Magomayev singing", "A music teacher" and so on.