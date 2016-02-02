Theatre Museum to host two large exhibitions

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Preparatory works are being carried out in Azerbaijan State Theatre Museum named after Jafar Jabbarli for two large exhibitions.

Report was told at the Theatre Museum.

On February 17, event will be held at Academic National Drama Theatre on occasion of 70th anniversary of People's artist Aliabbas Gadirov. Relevant exhibit has been prepared by the Theatre Museum. Exhibition will be presented at the crush-room.

Second exhibition of the Theatre Museum is dedicated to 24th anniversary of Khojali tragedy.

The exhibition will be presented on the eve of next anniversary of the tragedy.