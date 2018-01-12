The Shape of Water wins the Critics' Choice Awards 2018 - VIDEO

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Guillermo del Toro-directed fantasy love story The Shape of Water was heaped with praise at Thursday's Critics' Choice Awards, earning four awards, including best picture.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, presentation is held in Santa Monica, California, US.

Frances McDormand has won the Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She is also nominated for the Oscars for Best Actress in the film Fargo, as well as Emmy and Tony Awards.