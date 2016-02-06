Featuring the film 'Overconformity' completes

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijanfilm studio of Jafar Jabbarli completed featuring film "Overconformity" (" Həddən artıq uyğunluq"), directed by Ulviya Konul.

Report was told in the Azerbaijanfilm studio.

Soon they will start installation and voicing, and the date of presentation ceremony will be announced.

Scenario: Ramiz Fataliyev and Alexander Mardan, Director of photography: Nadir Mehdiyev, Art director: Rafig Nasirov, executive producer: Tofig Musayev, producer: Mushfig Hatamov.

People's Artist Afag Bashirgyzy, actors Aydan Akhundov, Tural Asadli and others starred in the movie.

The movie prepared by the state order, was filmed in Azerbaijan and the United States.