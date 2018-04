Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Premiere of the ballet "Seven Beauties" of the greatest Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev will be performed in California. Report informs citing the General Consulate of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the ballet will be presented to the audience on the stage of the Civic Theater of San Diego on October 11. The San Diego Symphony Orchestra will accompany the ballet. Entrance is free of charge.