Tbilisi to host premiere of spectacle based on "Ali and Nino" motives

Tbilisi. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ A spectacle based on motives of ‘Ali and Nino’ will be premiered in Rustaveli Theater in Tbilisi.

Art director of Ivane Machabeli Tskhinvali State Academic Theatre and director of the performance, Gocha Kapanadze told the Georgia bureau of Report News Agency.

He said that the performance was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of independence of Azerbaijan and Georgia: "National anthems of both countries will sound in the premiere, folklore samples will be presented. Government and state officials, art and culture figures from Azerbaijan and Georgia will take part in the premiere of the performance prepared by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Georgia”.

Kapanadze said that the spectacle will be played in Baku soon.

The Georgian actors play roles in the performance.