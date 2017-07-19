Stolen pictures of Francis Beckon discovered in Spain

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Spain's National Police have found out 5 out of 3 pictures by British artist-expressionist Francis Beckon (1990-1992) stolen in 2015, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

The police have confirmed the information; however, now, there are no details provided concerning the finding itself.

The works of art disappeared from a private house in the center of Madrid in summer of 2015. The artist's works belonged to Beckon's friend. The theft has become the biggest one in Spain over several decades. Thecost of the pictures is over 25 mln. Euros.

According to the investigation's version, on the day of the robbery, the thieves took advange of the fact that there was nobody in the house during several hours.

Francis Beckon was the master of figurative painting. Art collectors highly appreciate the artist's paintings.