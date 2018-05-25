State Puppet Theatre to host concert program called "Hey Glorious Azerbaijan!"

© Report

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Oyug" theater-studio under the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre named after Abdulla Shaig will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic with a concert program.

Report informs referring to the press service of the theatre, the event " Hey Glorious Azerbaijan!" will be held jointly with the Seaside Boulevard Department. The concert program will take place on May 28 at 16:00 at the Seaside National Park in the large square next to the Puppet Theater.