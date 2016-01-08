 Top
    ​State Film Fund announced annual activity plan

    The Fund will work on restoration of old films

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ State Film Fund announced their activities plan for 2016.

    Report was told in the Fund.

    The activities plan includes organizing the science conference on 'The national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani movie', Jabrayil Azimov's 90, director Habib Ismailov's 110, director, cameraman Rasim Ismailov's 80, an actress Najiba Malikova's 95, a film director, actor Ceyhun Mirzayev's 70, screenwriter and writer Ahmadaga Muganly's 90, and Elbey Rzaguliev's 90th birthdays.

    In addition, the Fund will work on restoration of old films.

