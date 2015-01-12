State Archive of Literature and Art addressed to Azerbaijani artists

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Guliyev presented documents in the personal archive to the State Archive of Literature and Art.

Report informs it was said by the Director of the State Archive of Literature and Honored Art Worker Maarif Teymur.

According to him, very few artists during their lifetime donate personal archive to the fund.Sometimes it is difficult to collect the archive of artists who passed away. In order to get some of documents, photos we struggle for days, and sometimes for months.

When artists give us their personal archives during their lifetime it becomes easy to carry out some research. Therefore, I address to the people of art and representatives of literature, to entrust their archives to us while alive.