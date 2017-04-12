St.Petersburg's theater goes on tour to Baku

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo representation in Azerbaijan Valentin Denisov has met with Head of the "Театральная компания Ковчег" Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization (St.Petersburg) international projects Olga Luchitskaya and an actor of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators Eshgin Guliyev.

Report informs citing the RICC press service.

Olga Luchitskaya has arrived in Baku to hold talks on organization of tours of the theater in October 2017, with the spectacle of "Последний срок" (The Deadline) on the novel by Valentin Rasputin. The main roles will be played by People's Artists of Russia Galina Karelina and Irina Sokolova.

The performance coincides with the writer's 80th birthday, which is celebrated this year. The spectacle will be performed on stage of the Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater.

In addition, the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku (RICC) will hold a poetry party with the participation of Azerbaijani and Russian poets and admirers of poetry.