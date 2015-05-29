South Korea opens exhibition of the Silk Road countries

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ An opening ceremony of an exhibition reflecting the history and culture of the Silk Road countries - Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in "KOICA Global Village" operating under Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), was held.

Report was told by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Seoul, KOICA President Young-mok Kim, a member of the Korean National Assembly Yoon-jo Shim, Director General of the Development Cooperation Bureau (Office) of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Oh Young-joo and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the officials expressed confidence that the organization of this kind of the exhibition and educational programs will create new opportunities for raising awareness among people, strengthening further friendship and cultural relations and cooperation regardless of geographical location of countries, their religion and belief.

The national carpet samples and books on the art of the ancient carpets, musical instruments and national clothes samples, miniature and pictures of ancient monuments presented by the Embassy, were shown in "Azerbaijani pavilion" created at the exhibition.

The exhibition will last up to June 2016.