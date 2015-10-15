 Top
    Songs of Turkish composers in words of Azerbaijani poets will be performed

    Concert will be held at International Mugham Center

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku to host concert of the project "Mahnıdan - Şarkıya" ("From song to song").

    Report was told in Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan the concert, organized by Union of Composers of Azerbaijan and the Union of holders of scientific and literary works of Turkey (ISELSAM), will be held on October 16 at the International Mugham Center in Baku.

    At the concert, songs of Turkish composers in the words of Azerbaijani poets will be performed.

