Shooting of "Kara Bakh" movie finished

"Kara Bakh" feature movie shot in the Azerbaijanfilm studio named after J.Jabbarly, commissioned by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan is ended.



Declared by Azerbaijanfilm"film studio yenifilm.az the winner of screenplay contest for young people - the director of the film shot on the cognominal script, A. Mamiyev, operator Rauf Gurbanaliyev, artist Aziz Mammadov, artistic director Jamil Guliyev, executive producer Arif Safarov and producer Mushfig. Hatamov.

Film actors are: Vidadi Aliyev, Elkhan Abbasov, Rasim Jafarov, Ayshad Mammadov, Mazahir Gashimov, Svetlana Aliyeva, Sabina Mammadzade and Soltan Ahmad.

The movie shot in the genre of drama in Baku and Hajiqabul region near the town of Red Nose in a refugee camp.

The name "Kara Bakh" is not accidental, he said. The Black Garden means black nodes connected to wish tree and events on Karabakh which is an ancient land of Azerbaijan is transferred through it to the overall context of the film.

The film realizes the current way of living of internally displaced people and longing for Karabakh is represented by a set of Metaphorical symbols, A. Mamiyev said.