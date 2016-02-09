Russian People's Artist dies in fire

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ People’s artist of Russia, actor of Emiliano Ochagavia died in a fire in his apartment.

Report informs, as reported on Monday, 8 February by Russian media, the report of a fire in a house on Myasnitskaya street in Kostroma received the night before. The fire started in the apartment of actor Kostroma state drama theater named after A. N. Ostrovsky Emiliano Ochagavia. Family members and neighbors, the actor managed to run out into the street, but he did not have time.

«Using ladders, firefighters broke into the apartment and brought out the man. At the time of the fire he slept», - the representative of EMERCOM in the region informed.

Emiliano Ochagavia was taken to hospital where he later died.

Investigation Department of the TFR in the region are investigating the cause of fire. Preview - careless handling of fire.

Emiliano Ochagavia was born in 1945 in the family of a Spanish engineer who worked in the USSR. He graduated from the Leningrad state Institute of theatre, music and cinematography. The Kostroma state drama theater has worked since 1977. Played many leading roles. Acted in the television series «Moscow Saga» and «Isaev», participated in the movie «Nightingale the robber».

