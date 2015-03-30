Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov to visit Baku

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 31 Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia and President of the Russian Cultural Foundation, film director Nikita Mikhalkov, will arrive in Baku.

Report informs, during a brief visit, one of the brightest representatives of Russian cinema Nikita Mikhalkov will meet with his Azerbaijani counterparts and discuss the issues of expansion and deepening of bilateral cooperation. He will also get familiar with the sights of Baku.

Nikita Mikhalkov is the author of such films as Five Nights, Unfinished Piece for the Player Piano, A few days in the Life of I.I Oblomov, Without witnesses, Black eyes, Urga: Territory of Love, Burnt by the Sun, The Barber of Siberia, 12 and others.

In the framework of the visit, the winner of numerous international film festivals and Oscar winner Nikita Mikhalkov will hold master classes for young filmmakers.