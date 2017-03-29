Russian Drama Theater to premiere Sunset Boulevard

© Report.az

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ On April 16, the Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurghun will premiere Boulevard Sunset.

Report informs, the work of art is based on the play Sunset Boulevard by Victor Denisov in genre of noir.

Baku spectators will see shocking story of Hollywood star Norma Desmond. Having played hundreds of roles, to the end of her career, she get into an abrupt adventure. But she did not expect that the fateful desire will overtake her right now.

Producer, artistic director and film score - Ilgar Safat, choreography - Raul Turkkan.

The play will be performed by People's Artists of Azerbaijan - Lyudmila Dukhovnaya, Yuri Baliyev and actor and actress of the theater - Yaroslav Trifonov, Olga Arsentyeva.