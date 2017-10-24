 Top
    Russian cities will stage a play by Mirza Fatali Akhundov

    Troupe of Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurghun is on tour in Russian cities

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Troupe of the Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurghun is on a tour in Russian cities between October 30 to November 9.

    Report informs citing the theater, the tour will be held in the framework of the project of the Federal Center for Support of Touring Activities of the Ministry of Culture of Russia.

    The troupe will visit Smolensk, Pskov, Velikie Luki.

    The repertoire of the tours includes a play by Mirza Fatali Akhundov The Botanist Monsieur Jordan and The Sorcerer-Dervish Mastali Shah and play by the contemporary Russian dramatist Pyotr Gladilin Athenian Evenings.

    Direction was made by theatre director, People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky.

