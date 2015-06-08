Russia hosts "Kinotavr 2015" Film Festival

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's prestigious "Kinotavr" film festival kicked off in "Winter Theater" of Sochi.

Report informs, the festival will run up to June 14, 2015.

This year, 81 films were presented to "Kinotavr 2015". 22 films among them were included in the agenda of the festival by the jury. This year, the plot of all films presented to the festival is about love.

The opening of the festival began with the presentation of the famous film director Stanislav Sergeyevich Govorukhi's film "The end of a beautiful epoch".

14 films will compete for the award in "Kinotavr 2015".

At the closing ceremony of the festival, Oleg Asadulin's film "Green coach" will be shown.