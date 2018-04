January repertoire of the Opera and Ballet Theater announced

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ January repertoire of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater was announced.

Report presents a repertoire as below:

January 9 - Afrasiyab Badalbeyli. Ballet "The Maiden Tower" (beginning at 19:00)

January 10 - Fikret Amirov. Opera "Sevil" (beginning at 19:00)

January 13 - Peter Tchaikovsky. The ballet "The Nutcracker" (beginning at 14:00)

January 16 - Giacomo Puccini. The opera "La Boheme" (beginning at 19:00)

January 17 - Dmitri Shostakovich. The ballet "The young lady and the Hooligan" (beginning at 19:00)

Sergei Prokofiev. The ballet "Temptation".

January 23 - Giuseppe Verdi. The opera "La Traviata" (beginning at 19:00)

January 24 -Fikret Amirov. The ballet "Thousand and One Nights" Beginning at 19:00)

January 27 - Muslim Magomayev. Opera "Shah Ismail" (beginning at 19:00)

January 30 - Giuseppe Verdi. Opera "Aida" (beginning at 19:00)

January 31 - Astor Piazzolla. Opera "Tango of Love" (beginning at 19:00).